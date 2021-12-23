Connor Harland was seen travelling in one of the stolen vehicles shortly after a night time raid on a family home in East Ardsley.

Leeds Crown Court heard a mum was at home feeding one of her children at 1.45am when she heard the property being broken into.

She looked out to see two cars, an Audi QH, worth £60,000, and a Mini Countryman, worth £30,000, being driven away.

Leeds Crown Court

Keys for the vehicles had been stolen from the kitchen during the break-in.

The Mini was seen by police officers being driven on Dick Lane, Bradford, less than two hours later.

Harland was a passenger in the vehicle.

The driver failed to stop for police officers and drove at 80mph in a built-up area.

At one point during the pursuit he stopped and put the vehicle into reverse.

The police car also stopped as the officer feared he was going to be rammed.

The officer abandoned the chase due to the Mini being driven so dangerously.

The car was found abandoned in Bowling Cemetery a short time later.

Police used dogs to search the area and Harland and was found hiding in the garden of a house.

A balaclava and rubber gloves were found nearby.

The gloves were found to contain Harland's DNA.

The 20-year-old defendant refused to comment when interviewed about the incident.

He was out of custody on licence at the time and was recalled to a young offender institution.

Harland, of Swain House Road, Bradford, pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods and going equipped.

He has previous convictions for burglary and aggravated vehicle taking.

Ken Green, mitigating, said Harland accepted he would be facing another custodial sentence for the offending.

Mr Green said the defendant's parents had now moved house in the hope that their son will no longer associate with the people he committed offences with.

Recorder Ben Nolan QC sentenced Harland to 15 months in a young offender institution.