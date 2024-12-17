Officers investigating the bloody double murder in which a man brutally stabbed his housemates to death have described it as an “explosion of violence”.

Robert Jean was jailed for life at Leeds Crown Court this morning and told he must serve a minimum 34 years behind bars for the crazed killing of Khaja Raisoddin Mohammed and Abdullah Mirzada.

The pair were stabbed multiple times on the morning of September 30 last year at the house they shared with Jean on Hill Top Mount, Harehills. It was thought he murdered 65-year-old Mr Mohammed - his landlord and housemate - over an argument about Jean’s unpaid rent.

Mr Mirzada, 53, was killed because he either sided against Jean, or to stop him implicating Jean in Mr Mohammed’s death.

Speaking after today’s sentencing, senior investigating officer, Detective Superintendent Marc Bowes said: “Robert Jean brutally murdered Abdullah Mirzada and Khaja Raisoddin Mohammed in an appalling explosion of violence that was utterly senseless.

“He knew both men and had lived alongside them for some time. Whatever grievance he may have had with them cannot provide any justification for what he did.

“He is clearly a dangerous individual whose actions have left two families absolutely devastated and struggling to come to terms with the loss of their loved ones in such horrendous circumstances.

Robert Jean (pictured) was jailed for a minimum of 34 years for the brutal double murder.

“He sought to avoid accepting responsibility, but the weight of evidence provided by our detailed and comprehensive investigation has seen him convicted of their murders and given two life sentences.

“We hope the families of both Mr Mirzada and Mr Mohammed can take at least some measure of reassurance from knowing he has now to answer for the continuing pain and grief he has caused them.”

Mr Mirzada, who was originally from Afghanistan, came to the UK in 2002, becoming a naturalised citizen in 2010.

Mr Mohammed, who was a pharmacist by occupation, came to the UK from India in 2012 and had lived at the property on Hill Top Mount for about 10 years.

Post-mortem examinations showed both men died as a result of multiple stab wounds. The knives used in the attack was recovered from within the kitchen of the property.

Mr Mirzada was found unconscious in the street after CCTV caught him being chased from the property by Jean brandishing a knife. He died minutes later from multiple stab wounds.

Mr Mohammed was found in the cellar of the property. He too had been stabbed several times and beaten while he was on the floor. He died a short time later in hospital.

In a statement on behalf of Mr Mirzada’s family, his brother Bezhan Mirzada said: “My brother Abdullah was a kind and good person. No-one can bring him back now but all we hope is that some good can come out of this.

“We hope that society can change where horrific things like this don't happen. All my brother wanted was to live a peaceful life.”