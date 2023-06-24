Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Police cordon-off area after man suffers serious head injuries in Wakefield assault

A man suffered serious head injuries following an assault in Wakefield.
By Nick Frame
Published 24th Jun 2023, 12:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 12:57 BST

Police were called to outside The Prospect bar on Prospect Road, Ossett, shortly after midnight today.

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital with serious head injuries. A scene is currently on at the location as officers establish the facts.

Another man has been arrested.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go to the live chat online quoting reference 0001 of 24/6.