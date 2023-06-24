Police cordon-off area after man suffers serious head injuries in Wakefield assault
A man suffered serious head injuries following an assault in Wakefield.
Police were called to outside The Prospect bar on Prospect Road, Ossett, shortly after midnight today.
A man in his 40s was taken to hospital with serious head injuries. A scene is currently on at the location as officers establish the facts.
Another man has been arrested.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go to the live chat online quoting reference 0001 of 24/6.