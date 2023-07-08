Police cordon in place after death of man at Cow and Calf rocks in Ilkley
A police cordon is in place following the death of a man at a Yorkshire beauty spot.
West Yorkshire Police confirmed that a man had died at the Cow and Calf rocks in Ilkley.
It happened at around 5.15am on Saturday, July 8.
A police spokesman said: “At 5.14am today, police received a report of the death of a man at the Cow and Calf rocks in Ilkley.
“A scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”