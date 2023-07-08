Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Police cordon in place after death of man at Cow and Calf rocks in Ilkley

A police cordon is in place following the death of a man at a Yorkshire beauty spot.
By Rebecca Marano
Published 8th Jul 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 10:46 BST

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that a man had died at the Cow and Calf rocks in Ilkley.

It happened at around 5.15am on Saturday, July 8.

A police spokesman said: “At 5.14am today, police received a report of the death of a man at the Cow and Calf rocks in Ilkley.

“A scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”