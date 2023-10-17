Police continue hunt for Huddersfield man with Leeds links wanted over failure to appear in crown court
Police are continuing to hunt for a man who failed to appear at Leeds Crown Court.
Rhesaint Forde, from Huddersfield, is the subject of a renewed appeal for information by West Yorkshire Police.
The 30-year-old has connections to Leeds, as well as to the Fartown and Dalton areas of Huddersfield, and to Bradford and Birmingham.
Forde is wanted for failing to appear at both Birmingham and Leeds crown courts.
Those with information on his whereabouts should call 101, or use the force’s Live Chat website quoting reference 13230524056.
Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.