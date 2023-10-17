Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Police continue hunt for Huddersfield man with Leeds links wanted over failure to appear in crown court

Police are continuing to hunt for a man who failed to appear at Leeds Crown Court.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 17th Oct 2023, 18:51 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 18:51 BST
Rhesaint Forde, from Huddersfield, is the subject of a renewed appeal for information by West Yorkshire Police.

The 30-year-old has connections to Leeds, as well as to the Fartown and Dalton areas of Huddersfield, and to Bradford and Birmingham.

Forde is wanted for failing to appear at both Birmingham and Leeds crown courts.

Rhesaint Forde, 30, from Huddersfield, is wanted by West Yorkshire Police after failing to appear in court.

Those with information on his whereabouts should call 101, or use the force’s Live Chat website quoting reference 13230524056.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

