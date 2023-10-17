Police are continuing to hunt for a man who failed to appear at Leeds Crown Court.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rhesaint Forde, from Huddersfield, is the subject of a renewed appeal for information by West Yorkshire Police.

The 30-year-old has connections to Leeds, as well as to the Fartown and Dalton areas of Huddersfield, and to Bradford and Birmingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forde is wanted for failing to appear at both Birmingham and Leeds crown courts.

Rhesaint Forde, 30, from Huddersfield, is wanted by West Yorkshire Police after failing to appear in court.

Those with information on his whereabouts should call 101, or use the force’s Live Chat website quoting reference 13230524056.