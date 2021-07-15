Police concerned for missing teenage girl from Leeds

Police are concerned for the safety of a missing teenage girl from Leeds.

By Rebecca Marano
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 6:37 am
Updated Thursday, 15th July 2021, 6:40 am

Kaliah Ayse-Unek, 15, was last seen wearing a grey Nike hoody , black bag, black Adidas skin tight shorts, white ankle socks ,white Nike sliders.

She is described as mixed race , 5’5 stocky build with short black afro type hair,

She is possibly wearing glasses glasses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police are concerned for the safety of Kaliah Ayse-Unek, 15.
Police are concerned for the safety of Kaliah Ayse-Unek, 15.

People with information are asked to contact police quoting log 1577 14-07.