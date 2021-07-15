Police concerned for missing teenage girl from Leeds
Police are concerned for the safety of a missing teenage girl from Leeds.
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 6:37 am
Updated
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 6:40 am
Kaliah Ayse-Unek, 15, was last seen wearing a grey Nike hoody , black bag, black Adidas skin tight shorts, white ankle socks ,white Nike sliders.
She is described as mixed race , 5’5 stocky build with short black afro type hair,
She is possibly wearing glasses glasses.
People with information are asked to contact police quoting log 1577 14-07.