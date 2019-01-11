Police chase driver fled through Leeds street party as children played on bouncy castle

Have your say

AN UNINSURED driver fleeing police drove through a Leeds street party where children were playing on a bouncy castle, a court heard.



The party on Sutherland Mount, Harehills, was coming to an end when Gusztav Urban drove through in his Vauxhall Astra just after 6.30pm on Sunday July 8 2018, Leeds Crown Court heard.



Prosecutor, Philip Adams said Urban, 25, accelerated away from police and drove partially over a bouncy castle, which was flat on the ground after being deflated.



Mr Adams said Urban also drove past a second bouncy castle which children were still playing on.



The pursuit started when Urban failed to stop for police on Harehills Lane.

Urban drove at 50mph in a 20mph zone and failed to give way at junctions.



He went through a red traffic light at the junction of Compton Road and Foundry Avenue and drove the wrong way along Foundry Avenue.



Urban lost control at the roundabout where Foundry Approach meets Oak Tree Drive and mounted the kerb, bursting a front tyre.



He stopped on Amberton Crescent and fled on foot.

A police officer rugby tackled Urban and he was arrested.



Urban, of Levens Garth, Halton, admitted dangerous driving.



Mitigating, Timothy Jacobs, said the father-of-two wasn’t insured and panicked when police asked him to stop.



Handing Urban a 12-month prison sentence suspended for 18-months, Recorder Margia Mostafa, said: “It was a truly disgraceful piece of driving. You not only put other road users at risk, but also children who were playing."

Urban was banned from driving for 18-months and ordered to do 150 hours unpaid work.