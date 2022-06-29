Police catch man suspected of stealing dog in Leeds last year

Officers on patrol in Holmewood, Bradford arrested the man on suspicion of supply offences after being found with a large quantity of cannabis.

He was also wanted for a theft of dog offence since last year, police said.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police - Bradford South NPT said they continue to attack criminality in the Holmewood Estate following many concerns raised by local residents.

The NPT deployed in partnership with colleagues from Roads Policing and Patrol.

One of the stopped drivers had his car seized seized for no insurance and was then found to be over the limit for cocaine.

He will be released pending blood results.

A third male was dealt with for possession of cannabis by way of a community resolution notice, police confirmed.

A social media update by WYP Bradford said: "A successful evening resulted in arrests, stop searches, drug seizures and a drug driver taken off the streets as-well as vehicles seized where the drivers couldn’t care less about insurance protecting other road users.