Police called to reports of huge fight on Queen Street in Morley as man hospitalised

Police were called to reports of a fight in Morley in the early hours of Monday.

By Daniel Sheridan
Monday, 30th May 2022, 10:05 am
Police were called to Queen Street shortly before 3.20am this morning (May 30) to reports of a number of people fighting.

Officers attended and one injured man was taken to hospital.

Police were called to Queen Street, Morley, shortly before 3.20am this morning (Monday, 30 May) Pic: Google

His injuries are not life threatening, police confirmed,

Enquiries are ongoing.

If anyone does have information about this incident or those involved, they are asked to contact Leeds District CID online using 101 Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13220291929.