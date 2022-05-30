Police called to reports of huge fight on Queen Street in Morley as man hospitalised

Police were called to Queen Street shortly before 3.20am this morning (May 30) to reports of a number of people fighting.

Officers attended and one injured man was taken to hospital.

Police were called to Queen Street, Morley, shortly before 3.20am this morning (Monday, 30 May) Pic: Google

His injuries are not life threatening, police confirmed,

Enquiries are ongoing.