Police called to reports of huge fight on Queen Street in Morley as man hospitalised

Read More
Read MoreUniversity of Leeds and Leeds Arts University do not track suicides amid "studen...
Police were called to Queen Street shortly before 3.20am this morning (May 30) to reports of a number of people fighting.
Officers attended and one injured man was taken to hospital.
His injuries are not life threatening, police confirmed,
Enquiries are ongoing.
If anyone does have information about this incident or those involved, they are asked to contact Leeds District CID online using 101 Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13220291929.