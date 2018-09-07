Police called to reports of fight between 'youths with weapons' on Leeds street

Police have been called to reports of a fight between a group of youths possibly involving weapons this afternoon.

Officers were called to Dewsbury Road in Leeds at about 2.50pm after receiving reports of a group of youths, possibly carrying weapons, assaulting a man.

Ambulance crews were also called to the scene.

Details are scant but reports on social media suggest knives or a crow bar may have been the weapons in question although this aspect is unconfirmed.

A witness posted online: "I saw it, I was waiting to pick my son up. About 10 of them ran out of the street and started chasing a young lad from Cockburn, about 5 of them were kicking him, awful to see,but a van pulled up and a few guys got out to help him. I was going to go and see if he was okay but they ran off as the guys were going to chase them, poor kid, hope he's okay."

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called today (Friday) at 2.51pm to reports of an altercation on Dewsbury Road in Leeds.

"There were reports of a male victim being assaulted by a group of youths, possibly carrying weapons.

"The ambulance service were also contacted and attended the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

