Police called to reports of a boy attacked by other teens near Swinnow Park

Officers were called to the incident at around 8.30pm on July 28 by a caller making a third party report of an attack they had witnessed.

According to the caller's report, a boy had been assaulted by other teenagers on Harley Close near Swinnow Park, Leeds.

All parties then left the area, the report said.

Anyone who saw what happened or knows persons involved is asked to contact Leeds District Police on 101 referencing log number 1546 of July 28, police said.