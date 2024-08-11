Police called out after reports of bow-and-arrow being used in Leeds

By Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 11th Aug 2024, 04:45 GMT
Police were called out after reports of young men using a bow and arrow off a street in Leeds.

Officers were called to Queenshill Avenue in Moortown where they found the two males on June 26. Marcus Smith was arrested at the scene for possession of an offensive weapon.

But when the officers tried to handcuff the unemployed 20-year-old, he began to resist and struggled when they tried to move him down a path towards the van, Leeds Crown Court heard. His mother was present and she tried to tell officers that he suffered from severe epilepsy.

Smith was arrested for having a bow and arrow on Queenshill Avenue in Moortown. (pics by Google Maps / National World)Smith was arrested for having a bow and arrow on Queenshill Avenue in Moortown. (pics by Google Maps / National World)
Smith was arrested for having a bow and arrow on Queenshill Avenue in Moortown. (pics by Google Maps / National World) | Google Maps / National World

At one point he lost his balance and hit his head on the side of the van and kicked out at the officer.

Smith, of Queenshill Avenue, had marks on his wrists from the handcuffs and claimed that the officers were heavy handed, so he kicked out in self defence.

He later admitted a charge of assault on an emergency worker and possession of a Class B drug after a small quantity of cannabis was found on him. Very little mitigation was offered on his behalf but the court heard that Smith suffers up to 12 seizures a day from his epilepsy.

He has no previous convictions. The judge, Recorder of Leeds Guy Kearl KC, said he had watched the body-worn camera footage of the officers and it was quite clear that Smith had kicked out and caught officers on the leg.

He fined Smith £200 and told him to pay £400 costs. The cash will be taken from his universal credit.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
