Officers from West Yorkshire Police believe that the incidents are linked and have called on those with information to come forward.

The most recent incident occurred in Killingbeck Fields, off Wykebeck Valley Road, between 1.10pm and 1.20pm on May 23, when a woman was approached from behind by a man who tried to remove her clothing before making off on foot.

A second incident occurred at the same place at about 12.35pm on the same day, when a woman reported being touched over her clothing by a man. An earlier sexual assault had been reported in Killingbeck Fields on the afternoon of April 25, which was already under investigation.

Police believe the sexual assaults in Killingbeck are linked. Picture: Simon Hulme

These incidents in Killingbeck Fields have now been linked to three similar sexual assaults on women in the car park of the Asda store in Killingbeck on March 29 and 30. The suspect is described as a white man, aged between 16 and 20-years-old, between 5ft 7ins and 5ft 10ins tall, wearing a black puffer coat.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this investigation and has been released on bail.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lambert, of Leeds District, said: “These incidents will understandably cause concern in the community and neighbourhood officers have increased patrols to provide reassurance for those living in and visiting the area. These offences have all been subject to their own investigations but, following a review of these offences, we have linked them.

“What we need now is help from the community in reporting any suspicious behaviour that they have witnessed in the Killingbeck area. However insignificant it may seem, it may help us as we continue to investigate these extremely concerning offences.

“The victims in these offences are being supported by specially trained officers from our Safeguarding Unit. We have to keep an open mind that there may be further victims and I would urge anyone who has been victim of an offence or concerned by the behaviour of a male in this area to please come forward.”