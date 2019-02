Have your say

Police are at the scene of an alleged assault on the canal in Leeds city centre.

Officers from two police vans are currently at the scene just below the canal bridge on Whitehall Road.

Reports of an assault were rang into West Yorkshire Police at 5.37pm tonight (Friday).

A police spokesperson said: "We had reports of two people trying to assault a man. Officers have attended and arrested two men. Enquiries are on going."