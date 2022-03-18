Police arrest two men in M62 and seize 'substantial amount of cash'
A large box of cash was recovered and two men were arrested on suspicion of money laundering in a police sting this week.
By Richard Beecham
Friday, 18th March 2022, 12:17 pm
Updated
Friday, 18th March 2022, 12:18 pm
Officers from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) seized a substantial amount of cash and made two arrests after stopping a white van on the M62, a short distance over the county border into Greater Manchester, at around 6:45pm yesterday.
Two men, aged 29 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences after a search of the vehicle revealed a box containing the cash.
The ROCU officers were supported by officers from South Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Police.
The two suspects were interviewed and released under investigation as enquiries continue.