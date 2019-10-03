Police arrest man over flipped car at White Rose Centre which saw two people injured

Have your say

A man has been arrested after a car overturned on a roundabout near to the White Rose Shopping Centre.

Two people were taken to hospital after the collision on Dewsbury Road on Wednesday morning.

The car overturned and a man and woman were both taken to hospital, although neither were seriously injured.

West Yorkshire Police said on Thursday that a man was in custody over the collision.

A police spokesman said: "A 33-year-old man was arrested in connection the incident. He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing.

"A woman passenger in the vehicle was taken to Leeds General Infirmary and was later discharged."