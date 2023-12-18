Police arrest 22-year-old over stabbing of Leeds boy near Southampton underpass as victim remains in hospital
The 16-year-old victim was attacked on Saturday (December 16) near an underpass in Southampton, more than 200 miles away from home.
Police rushed to the scene after being called by the ambulance service shortly after 1am. The teenager, who was found with puncture wounds to his legs as well as a broken leg, was taken to hospital.
The serious assault happened on a pathway near Brintons Road in the Hampshire city, that leads to an underpass beneath the A3204, taking pedestrians onto St Marys Street.
Now, Hampshire Constabulary has confirmed that a 22-year-old from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
The force said the man they arrested also had injuries, which were suffered prior to the arrest. He is also in hospital receiving treatment.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing and officers are keen to speak to any witnesses and those with relevant information.
Southampton District Commander Superintendent Phil Lamb said it’s understood that the two males were known to each other – and there is not believed to be “a wider risk to the public”.
Those with information should call 101, quoting reference 44230512633, or report via the force’s website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers.