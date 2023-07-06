Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Police appeal to trace wanted Leeds man with links to Tadcaster, Bridlington and Scarborough

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a Leeds man who is wanted on recall to prison.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 6th Jul 2023, 10:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 11:01 BST

Gavin Buike is from Leeds but also has links to Tadcaster, Bridlington and Scarborough.

Extensive enquiries have been carried out to find the 31-year-old but at this time his whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone who has seen him or has information about his movements or whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230349904.

Information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.