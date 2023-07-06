Gavin Buike is from Leeds but also has links to Tadcaster, Bridlington and Scarborough.

Extensive enquiries have been carried out to find the 31-year-old but at this time his whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone who has seen him or has information about his movements or whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230349904.

Gavin Buike.