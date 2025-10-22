Police appeal to trace man with links to Harehills wanted on recall to prison

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 22nd Oct 2025, 10:05 BST
Police are appealing for information about a man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Haytham Samir was released on licence in July 2022, after being jailed for an offence of outraging public decency in the South Yorkshire area.

The 42-year-old has links to the Harehills area of Leeds and was previously known to frequent South Yorkshire.

Haytham Samir.placeholder image
Haytham Samir. | WYP

Numerous enquiries have been made to locate Samir, who is believed to have breached the terms of his release, and officers are appealing to the public to assist with locating him.

He is described as being approximately 5ft 8ins tall.

If you can assist in locating him then please contact police in Leeds on 101, or by using the livechat facility on our website, quoting reference 13220498924.

