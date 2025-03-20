Police in Wakefield are appealing for information to find a man who is wanted in connection with a serious assault last month.

Philip Stirling is from the Lupset area of Wakefield and is described as white male, 5ft7 and of medium build.

Officers have been conducting extensive enquiries to locate the 38-year-old and believe he is actively avoiding police and are now ask asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Anyone who has seen Philip or knows of his current whereabouts is asked to contact Wakefield CID online via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting crime reference 13250109392.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.