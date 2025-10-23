Police have renewed an appeal to locate a convicted Dewsbury man who was convicted in his absence for sex offences.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirklees District Police would like to speak to anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Asif Ghafoor Butt, aged 43, formerly of Selbourne Avenue in Dewsbury, who fled from authorities in 2016.

Butt was sentenced in his absence to 11 years in prison on 24 May 2017 after being found guilty of sexual offences committed in the Wakefield area against a then 13-year-old girl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asif Butt as he appeared in 2015. | WYP

The offences were attempted rape, sexual assault, engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and two other serious sexual assault offences.

Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to trace him locally and abroad with policing partners.

Is thought he may have at some point travelled to Pakistan but police have kept an open mind as to his whereabouts.

Butt is described as Asian, 5ft 6ins tall and of average build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Angela Francome of Kirklees District Police, said: “Substantial enquiries have been ongoing since 2016 to locate Butt who was convicted in his absence in 2017 of serious sexual offences.

“Those enquiries have taken place in the UK and in Pakistan and have involved joint investigations with partner agencies.

“For the sake of his victim we remain determined to find this man and put him back before the courts to face the prison term he was sentenced to his absence.

“In the rare occasions where someone has fled justice the force never gives up efforts to locate them, and we will not be doing so in this case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would appeal to anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact Kirklees Police on 101 referencing police log number 287 of the 28/03/2017.

“Information can also be given online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat and anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.