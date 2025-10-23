Police appeal to trace convicted Dewsbury sex offender on the run for close on a decade
Kirklees District Police would like to speak to anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Asif Ghafoor Butt, aged 43, formerly of Selbourne Avenue in Dewsbury, who fled from authorities in 2016.
Butt was sentenced in his absence to 11 years in prison on 24 May 2017 after being found guilty of sexual offences committed in the Wakefield area against a then 13-year-old girl.
The offences were attempted rape, sexual assault, engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and two other serious sexual assault offences.
Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to trace him locally and abroad with policing partners.
Is thought he may have at some point travelled to Pakistan but police have kept an open mind as to his whereabouts.
Butt is described as Asian, 5ft 6ins tall and of average build.
Detective Inspector Angela Francome of Kirklees District Police, said: “Substantial enquiries have been ongoing since 2016 to locate Butt who was convicted in his absence in 2017 of serious sexual offences.
“Those enquiries have taken place in the UK and in Pakistan and have involved joint investigations with partner agencies.
“For the sake of his victim we remain determined to find this man and put him back before the courts to face the prison term he was sentenced to his absence.
“In the rare occasions where someone has fled justice the force never gives up efforts to locate them, and we will not be doing so in this case.
“I would appeal to anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact Kirklees Police on 101 referencing police log number 287 of the 28/03/2017.
“Information can also be given online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat and anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.