Police appeal to identify potential witness to incident on Carlton Lane in Guiseley

Police are appealing for information to locate a potential witness to an incident in Leeds.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 30th June 2022, 9:33 am

The incident occurred on Wednesday, June 8 at around 6pm involving two horse riders and a red Land Rover Discovery Sport on Carlton Lane, Guiseley.

It is believed a female pedestrian was present at the time of the incident and may be able to provide officers with further information.

Carlton Lane in Guiseley. PIC: Google

The female pedestrian has been described having curly hair and glasses, wearing a black top, black joggers, blue trainers, and a blue jacket tied around the waist.

The witness is asked to contact PC Feather from the Digital Submissions and Investigations Team through the 101LiveChat function on the website quoting crime reference 13220310602.