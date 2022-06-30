Police appeal to identify potential witness to incident on Carlton Lane in Guiseley

The incident occurred on Wednesday, June 8 at around 6pm involving two horse riders and a red Land Rover Discovery Sport on Carlton Lane, Guiseley.
It is believed a female pedestrian was present at the time of the incident and may be able to provide officers with further information.
The female pedestrian has been described having curly hair and glasses, wearing a black top, black joggers, blue trainers, and a blue jacket tied around the waist.
The witness is asked to contact PC Feather from the Digital Submissions and Investigations Team through the 101LiveChat function on the website quoting crime reference 13220310602.