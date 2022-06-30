Police appeal to identify potential witness to incident on Carlton Lane in Guiseley

The incident occurred on Wednesday, June 8 at around 6pm involving two horse riders and a red Land Rover Discovery Sport on Carlton Lane, Guiseley.

It is believed a female pedestrian was present at the time of the incident and may be able to provide officers with further information.

Carlton Lane in Guiseley. PIC: Google

The female pedestrian has been described having curly hair and glasses, wearing a black top, black joggers, blue trainers, and a blue jacket tied around the waist.