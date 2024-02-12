Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Police appeal to identify men in connection with Leeds safeguarding Investigation

Police in Leeds have released images of two men they urgently need to identify in relation to an ongoing safeguarding investigation.
Detectives from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit have immediate concerns in relation to these suspects and are appealing for information from the public to help identify the men whose images have been recovered from online activity.

Extensive enquiries have so far been unable to identify the suspects, who could be anywhere in the UK.

Anyone who knows the identity of any of the men or who has any information that could assist in identifying them is asked to contact the Leeds District Safeguarding Unit at West Yorkshire Police via 101 quoting crime reference 13230385020 and the relevant subject number or online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat .

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

