Police appeal to identify man after reports from girl being followed in central Leeds

Police have released an image of a man they want to talk to following a reported incident in central Leeds on Friday.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 26th Sep 2023, 15:23 BST
West Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal to identify a man after a 16-year-old girl reported being followed around shops in Leeds city centre.

Police have released an image of the man they want to identify. Picture by West Yorkshire PolicePolice have released an image of the man they want to identify. Picture by West Yorkshire Police
Police have released an image of the man they want to identify. Picture by West Yorkshire Police

The incident is reported to have happened around 4pm on Friday, September 22.

Anyone who recognises the man or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact PC 3068 Garvey at Leeds District Investigation Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13230530646.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.

