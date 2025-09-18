Disco Spoons: Police appeal to help identify witness to sex assault outside Leeds pub

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 18th Sep 2025, 11:09 BST
Detectives investigating a sexual assault in Leeds have issued a description of a woman they would like to speak to.

It is believed the woman may have witnessed the incident, which occurred between 1am and 1.20am on Sunday, July 27, as the victim was queuing to enter The Hedley Verity pub on Woodhouse Lane.

The victim is believed to have been approached by the woman, who also raised the attention of a friend of the victim and security staff.

The Hedley Verity.placeholder image
The Hedley Verity. | Google

The woman is described as white, with brown eyes and long light brown/blonde hair.

She was wearing large-hooped earrings, a neck chain and a black top.

If you can assist then please contact police in Leeds on 101, or online via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

The crime reference is 13250426562.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

