Carling Appleton: Police in Wakefield appeal to find wanted man
The 29-year-old is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the conditions of his licence after being convicted of a sexual assault in March 2024.
He is described as white male, 5ft7ins of slim build with blonde hair. He is also known to have short blonde facial hair.
Officers have conducted extensive enquiries to locate him and have not yet been successful.
He is known to frequent the Castleford area of Wakefield.
Anyone with information on Appleton’s current whereabouts or has information that may assist officers in locating him is asked to contact Wakefield District Police via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250026805.
Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.