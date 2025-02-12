Police in Wakefield are appealing for information to locate a man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the conditions of his licence after being convicted of a sexual assault in March 2024.

He is described as white male, 5ft7ins of slim build with blonde hair. He is also known to have short blonde facial hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carling Appleton. | WYP

Officers have conducted extensive enquiries to locate him and have not yet been successful.

He is known to frequent the Castleford area of Wakefield.

Anyone with information on Appleton’s current whereabouts or has information that may assist officers in locating him is asked to contact Wakefield District Police via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250026805.

Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.