John Coleman, 61, was last seen in the Churwell area of Morley at approximately 9.30am yesterday (Sunday 23).

He is described as white male, 5ft7, medium build, with grey hair, blue eyes and little to no facial hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John is described as vulnerable and may appear confused. Picture: WYP.

His hair is thought to be slightly longer than on the picture provided above. Last seen wearing a grey waxed coat, dark trousers, a brown wool hat and white trainers.

John is described as vulnerable and may appear confused.

Anyone with information regarding John’s current whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 655 of today (24 January).