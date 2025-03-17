Police are appealing for information to help find a man wanted in connection with a burglary in Keighley.

Karokh Babkr is wanted by officers over the burglary in October of last year.

The 34-year-old has links to Bradford, Leeds, Cumbria and Peterborough.

Karokh Babkr. | WYP

Extensive enquiries have been conducted to find him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat options at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting crime reference 13240543417

Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111