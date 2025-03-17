Karokh Babkr: Police appeal to find man wanted in connection with Keighley burglary

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 17th Mar 2025, 09:16 BST
Police are appealing for information to help find a man wanted in connection with a burglary in Keighley.

Karokh Babkr is wanted by officers over the burglary in October of last year.

Most Popular

The 34-year-old has links to Bradford, Leeds, Cumbria and Peterborough.

Karokh Babkr.placeholder image
Karokh Babkr. | WYP

Extensive enquiries have been conducted to find him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up for free news, sport and retro newsletters from your Yorkshire Evening Post

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat options at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting crime reference 13240543417

Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice