Karokh Babkr: Police appeal to find man wanted in connection with Keighley burglary
Police are appealing for information to help find a man wanted in connection with a burglary in Keighley.
Karokh Babkr is wanted by officers over the burglary in October of last year.
The 34-year-old has links to Bradford, Leeds, Cumbria and Peterborough.
Extensive enquiries have been conducted to find him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat options at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting crime reference 13240543417
Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111