Police appeal for witnesses to serious Leeds city centre assault which left man in critical condition

Detectives investigating a serious assault close to Leeds railway station are appealing for witnesses to come forward and assist their investigation.

At around 9.10am yesterday (August 12th), officers were called to Swinegate, Leeds, following reports that a man had been assaulted.

A man was found with serious head injuries and rushed to hospital by paramedics, where he remains in a critical condition.

A police cordon was set up outside Hot Stuff takeaway and crime scene investigators were seen at the scene.

Enquiries are continuing, British Transport Police said.

Detective Inspector Mick Dawes said: “This is a fast paced investigation and I am appealing for anyone with information to come forward and help us.

"In the moments leading up to the assault we believe there was a verbal altercation between the victim and a number of other men close to Hot Stuff takeaway on Swinegate.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed this or the assault to get in touch with us as soon as possible by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."