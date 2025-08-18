Police in Batley are appealing for the victim of a reported sexual assault to come forward.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman was reportedly sexually assaulted in the cemetery of All Saints Church on Branch Road in the town at around 5.15pm on Saturday (August 16) afternoon.

The incident was reported to police by two passers-by who came to the victim’s assistance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the victim, left the scene before speaking to police and her identity remains unknown at this time.

All Saints Church in Batley. | Google

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in custody.

The victim is described as a female believed to be aged in her 20s.

Officers would also like one of the two passers-by to contact them again as a key witness to the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is described as a male who came to assist the victim shortly after the incident and who initially reported the matter using the other passer-by’s phone.

Inspector Mark Pattinson of West Yorkshire Police said: “Unfortunately, the victim of this incident left the scene before our officers had a chance to speak to her.

“We would urge her to make contact with us as soon as possible and please come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would also like the witness who made the initial 999 call to us to make contact as he may have vital information which could help our investigation.”

* Anyone who may be able to assist with the investigation is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 1385 of 16/8.