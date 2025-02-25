Caleb Lloyd: Police appeal for help to find man wanted for stalking
Caleb Lloyd from Bradford is wanted in connection with a number of offences in January and February.
The 36-year-old is believed to have links to Bradford and Leeds.
Extensive enquiries have been carried out to locate him and officers are now appealing for the public’s help in reporting any sightings or information about his whereabouts.
You can contact West Yorkshire Police online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250068750.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.