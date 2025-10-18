Police appeal after woman is raped in Leeds city-centre bar

Detectives are wanting to speak with this man after a woman was raped in a Leeds bar.

Between 2am and 4am on Sunday, October 12, a woman was attacked inside the bathroom of The Stone Roses Bar on Briggate.

Urgent enquiries began after the investigation was passed to British Transport Police once the location had been established, and officers are now urgently appealing for information and for witnesses to come forward.

BTP have released this image after a woman was raped in the toilets of The Stone Roses Bar in Leeds city centre. | BTP / Google Maps

Detective Constable Rob Wyllie said: “This is a shocking and horrific incident, and we are working at pace to identify and locate who is responsible.

“I would urge anyone who recognises the man in the image, or who may have spoken to him on the night, to get in touch with us as soon as possible, as we believe he may be able to assist us with our investigation.”

Anyone who recognises him or has any information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 146 of 16 October.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.