CCTV appeal after vulnerable elderly woman disturbed by burglar in Leeds home

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 10th Feb 2025, 14:04 BST
Detectives investigating a burglary at the home of a vulnerable elderly woman in Leeds have released CCTV images of the suspect.

The victim, who is aged in her nineties, was in bed when the male entered the property in Lakeside Court, Hunslet, after forcing open the external key safe.

He searched the address for items to steal before removing security cameras that had been placed inside the address to allow family to check on the victim.

Do you recognise this man?placeholder image
Do you recognise this man? | WYP

The incident happened at 4.38pm on Thursday, January 16.

Anyone who recognises the suspect or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact DC 6420 Daniel on email: [email protected] quoting crime reference 13250027943

