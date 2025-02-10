Detectives investigating a burglary at the home of a vulnerable elderly woman in Leeds have released CCTV images of the suspect.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim, who is aged in her nineties, was in bed when the male entered the property in Lakeside Court, Hunslet, after forcing open the external key safe.

He searched the address for items to steal before removing security cameras that had been placed inside the address to allow family to check on the victim.

Do you recognise this man? | WYP

The incident happened at 4.38pm on Thursday, January 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who recognises the suspect or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact DC 6420 Daniel on email: [email protected] quoting crime reference 13250027943