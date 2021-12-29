A number of suspects, who were all wearing dark clothing, burst into a convenience store in the city brandishing guns and demanding cash and cigarettes.

West Yorkshire Police said the robbery happened at about 6.45pm at a store at the Richmond Hill Shopping Mart, Upper Accommodation Road in the Richmond Hill area of Leeds on December 27.

The suspects managed to escape with cigarettes but no cash, leaving staff at the store shocked but not hurt.

Police have released these two images of the robbers

DI Dan Bates of Leeds District CID, said: “We are investigating this incident at which the suspects produced what appeared to be firearms or replica weapons, and are appealing for witnesses.

“We would like to speak with anyone who can help identify the persons pictured or who saw them enter or make off from the premises.

“Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101 quoting crime reference number 13210667400.