Police in Wakefield have released an image of a man they wish to speak to regarding an assault and damage to a vehicle.

The incident occurred on Barnsley Road, Hemsworth on Wednesday, March 20 shortly after 1pm.

Do you recognise this man?

It was reported the victim, a man in his thirties, was assaulted with a shovel causing minor injuries and significant damage was caused to the windscreen of his vehicle, a van.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may recognise the man pictured below or anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Wakefield District Police via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting reference 13240152615.