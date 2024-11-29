Cemetery Road, Yeadon: Police appeal after crash leaves woman with serious injuries

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 29th Nov 2024, 11:28 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash involving a car that was later reported stolen in a burglary in Leeds.

A 77-year-old woman received serious injuries when a white Vauxhall Corsa was involved in a collision with the silver Citroen DS5 that she was a passenger in shortly after 2pm on Thursday, November 21, in Cemetery Road, Yeadon, at the junction with Haw Lane.

The woman was admitted to hospital for treatment over several days and is now continuing to recover from her injuries at home.

Cemetery Road in Yeadon.Cemetery Road in Yeadon.
Cemetery Road in Yeadon. | Google

The driver of the Corsa and another man left the scene before the arrival of emergency services, having been picked up by a white old style Seat Leon.

The Corsa was subsequently reported as having been stolen in a burglary in Manor Close, Yeadon.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone saw the Vauxhall Corsa or the Seat Leon being driven in the area in the time surrounding the collision, particularly anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting reference 13240630687 or online at: westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat

* A 34-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman have been arrested as part of the investigation and have been released under investigation.

