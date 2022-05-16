Police appeal after indecent exposure to passing traffic

The incident occured at 2pm on Friday, May 13 close to the Running Man pub on Pellon Road in Halifax when it is alleged that a man exposed himself to passing traffic.

He was described as being topless with shorts down around his ankles.

Pellon Road. PIC: Google

A man was arrested following the alleged incident.