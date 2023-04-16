News you can trust since 1890
Police appeal after dogs used to kill roe deer at Temple Newsam Golf Course

Police have issued an appeal after dogs were used to kill a deer at a golf course in Yorkshire.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 16th Apr 2023, 08:41 BST- 1 min read

West Yorkshire Police’s wildlife and rural crime team said dogs were used to kill a roe deer at Temple Newsam Golf Course in Leeds earlier this week.

It is thought the deer was killed some time between 5pm on April 13 and 7.30am on April 14.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident reference number 13230206070.

Temple NewsamTemple Newsam
