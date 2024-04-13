Baldwin Lane, Bradford: Police appeal after crash with wall claims life of young woman
A grey Audi RS3 was travelling along Baldwin Lane towards Queensbury around 1.20pm yesterday (April 12) when it collided with a wall at its junction with Back Lane.
The 20-year-old woman, from Bradford, was taken to hospital in a serious condition but was pronounced dead last night.
The driver, a 21-year-old man, from Keighley, remains in a serious condition in hospital.
Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are carrying out enquiries into the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the grey Audi RS3 being driven in the area, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact MCET officers via 101 quoting reference 13240195435 or online via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat
