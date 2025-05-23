Police are appealing for witnesses following an affray incident in a Leeds suburb.

Leeds District CID would like to speak to anyone who saw or has information about an affray incident yesterday (May 22) involving males carrying weapons near to Monet Close, Chapel Allerton.

Officers were called to the location at about 1.40pm by the ambulance service who were treating two males who were found with injuries after being stabbed.

Both were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The two males, both aged 16, were also arrested on suspicion of affray and remain in custody at this time.

A scene was put in place to undergo forensic examination which remains in place at this time and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Local officers are also increasing patrols in the area for reassurance.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13250287659 or online via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.