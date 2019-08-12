Police appeal after a vehicle damaged in car park at Leeds Station

Police are appealing for information to help them identify a man they would like to speak to in connection with a damaged vehicle in Leeds Station car park.

British Transport Officers shared the CCTV image on Twitter at 8am on Monday, August 12.

The man can be seen wearing a blue jacket and a black baseball cap.

He is holding a white bicycle,

Officers said: "We need help identifying this guy.

"We think he might be able to help our investigation into damage to a motor vehicle in a car park at Leeds Station.

Text us on 61016 and quote: 1900059388."