Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Plucky Nisa staff member wrestled Leeds burglar trying to steal vodka

A thief who brazenly barged his way into the till area of a Nisa and began stealing bottles of spirits was then wrestled to the ground by a plucky member of staff.
By Nick Frame
Published 21st Jul 2023, 04:45 BST- 2 min read

CCTV footage from the store on Town Street, Beeston, showed Aaron Conlon forcing his way into the restricted area and began picking bottles of vodka from the shelf on December 3 last year.

He grabbed £209 worth, but was tackled by the female member of staff. Conlon was shown being taken to the floor, before eventually getting up and leaving the store.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An appeal was put out by West Yorkshire Police in January to find the 26-year-old who went on the run. He was already on a warrant for arrest when he stole the bottles of spirits from the Nisa Extra store. Conlon, of Grange View, Gledhow, was later arrested and held on remand.

Conlon targeted the Nisa store in Beeston. (pic by WYP / Google Maps)Conlon targeted the Nisa store in Beeston. (pic by WYP / Google Maps)
Conlon targeted the Nisa store in Beeston. (pic by WYP / Google Maps)

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week via video link from HMP Hull, where he admitted a charge of burglary. He was initially charged with robbery, a more serious charge, but pleaded guilty to burglary which was accepted by the Crown.

He has 31 previous convictions for 55 offences, including multiple thefts and one for burglary.

Mitigating, Martin Morrow said: “He is rightly ashamed of his behaviour. I accept he has a dreadful record, he is not proud of that, But in the short time he has been in custody he has taken stock.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Judge Ray Singh told Conlon: “You entered the staff area where the tills are and selected bottles of vodka. The staff member ran over to prevent you.

"You struggled with her and you were pushed out, but you still did not come to your senses. It was all captured on CCTV. It looked like a robbery but the Crown Prosecution Service but accepted a plea of burglary.

"It’s a surprising decision in my view, but one I’m not going to challenge. You are a model of virtue if you read your CV, but it leaves out what you have been doing in the past.” He handed Conlon six months’ jail.