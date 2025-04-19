Pleas from Leeds pickaxe thug not to be jailed ignored by furious judge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A thug who beat his friend with a pickaxe handle pleaded not to be jailed after judge warned him that his chances had finally run out.

Jacob Davenport was given a suspended sentence last year for the brutal attack on his pal.

But the 25-year-old has breached the terms by failing to attend probation meetings or make progress with his community service.

Judge Robin Mairs told him at Leeds Crown Court this week that he would not “spend further public money” listening to Davenport’s excuses.

But as he activated part of his jail sentence, Davenport could be heard from the dock saying: “I can do better. I’m sorry...please.”

Last March, Davenport, of Naseby Grange, Lincoln Green, Leeds, admitted and was convicted of affray, possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage after an "unpleasant incident" in July 2021.

Davenport and his friend, who both suffer from autism, had got into a spat which flared over the phone when Davenport threatened to go to his house, with the victim encouraging him to carry out his threat.

Driven by his father, Davenport went to the man's home in Leeds and found him sat in his garden with other friends.

Davenport damaged the victim's neighbour's gate to gain entry and began swinging the handle, connecting with the victim twice, before Davenport was taken to the ground by a rugby tackle.

As the victim ran inside, he was struck again to the shoulder by the pickaxe handle. Davenport struck out at another man who was able to grab the weapon and throw it away.

But Davenport picked up a golf club and struck the second man to the leg so hard the club snapped.

Davenport then picked up a shard of a bottle or glass, but relented. He walked away warning the victims "not to spread rumours".

His barrister told the court that he was “deeply remorseful” and that it was a “silly disagreement between friends that got out of hand”.

He was given a 24-month jail term, suspended for 24 months, along with 250 hours of unpaid work.

After a first breach, he was given five rehabilitation days added to his sentence in September last year.

But he was given another chance earlier this year when he breached the order for a second and third chance.

Judge Mairs said if he got a defence barrister to represent him, he would give him a final chance.

But returning to court this week, he still had no representation.

Clearly smouldering, Judge Mairs said: “You had been advised. I tried to help you.

“You have shown utter contempt and left me with no alternative.”

He activated eight months of his 24-month sentence, and ordered Davenport to go with the dock officer into the cells, ignoring his pleas to give him a further chance.