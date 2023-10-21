A pistol was pulled on a man in front of his four-year-old nephew outside a Leeds convenience store.

Daniel Young, 38, was demanding cash from the victim when he revealed he had a weapon in his bag. He reached for the firearm, which promoted a “struggle” to break out in Pepper Lane, Hunslet, on July 16.

That struggle resulted in the victim suffering injuries to his right arm, knee, foot and abdomen.

Young, of no fixed abode, was charged with possessing a firearm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. This week, he was sentenced to five years in prison.

Daniel Young, 38, was sentenced to five years imprisonment after pleading guilty to possessing a Class A drug, possessing a firearm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and handling stolen goods in Leeds.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods, which followed an earlier incident involving the same victim on May 26.

Young had broken into the man’s vehicle, stealing a number of items including two passports. He then visited the owner with the items, saying he would only return them in exchange for £2,000.

The later encounter, outside the store in Hunslet, came almost two months later. After Young demanded money and grabbed the pistol, he was restrained by a passer-by. As well as the other charges, police found he was in possession of a Class A drug – cocaine.

The pistol he held was originally an imitation firearm, but had been modified so was capable of firing projectiles.

Young was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on October 19. The judge, Recorder Paul Reid, said: “This egregious behaviour is extraordinary for a man of 38. The complainant was with his nephew when you approached him and asked ‘what are you looking at?’