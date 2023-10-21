Pistol pulled on man in Leeds by criminal demanding cash outside Hunslet convenience store
Daniel Young, 38, was demanding cash from the victim when he revealed he had a weapon in his bag. He reached for the firearm, which promoted a “struggle” to break out in Pepper Lane, Hunslet, on July 16.
That struggle resulted in the victim suffering injuries to his right arm, knee, foot and abdomen.
Young, of no fixed abode, was charged with possessing a firearm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. This week, he was sentenced to five years in prison.
The defendant also pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods, which followed an earlier incident involving the same victim on May 26.
Young had broken into the man’s vehicle, stealing a number of items including two passports. He then visited the owner with the items, saying he would only return them in exchange for £2,000.
The later encounter, outside the store in Hunslet, came almost two months later. After Young demanded money and grabbed the pistol, he was restrained by a passer-by. As well as the other charges, police found he was in possession of a Class A drug – cocaine.
The pistol he held was originally an imitation firearm, but had been modified so was capable of firing projectiles.
Young was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on October 19. The judge, Recorder Paul Reid, said: “This egregious behaviour is extraordinary for a man of 38. The complainant was with his nephew when you approached him and asked ‘what are you looking at?’
“You made demands for money in exchange for the stolen items and told him you had a gun, which caused the complainant to fear for his safety and that of his nephew. This was a prohibited weapon that had been painted black, no doubt to make it look more realistic. The barrel had been drilled out and it was capable of firing projectiles.”