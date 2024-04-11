Leeds city centre stabbing: Pictures released of victim stabbed in torso and head as search continues
Officers are keen to identify and locate him so the seriousness of his injuries, which he is thought to have suffered in the incident in St Paul’s Street in the early hours of Tuesday, April 9, can be established.
He is described as being about 30 years old and around 5ft 7ins tall.
Officers are also keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have information which could assist in tracing the victim.
Anyone who can assist with this investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 108 of April 9.