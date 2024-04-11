Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers are keen to identify and locate him so the seriousness of his injuries, which he is thought to have suffered in the incident in St Paul’s Street in the early hours of Tuesday, April 9, can be established.

He is described as being about 30 years old and around 5ft 7ins tall.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Do you recognise this man?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are also keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have information which could assist in tracing the victim.

YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails