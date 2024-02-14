Officers were called to an address on Brown Hill Terrace in Harehills on Monday afternoon at around 3pm following a call of concern for a person there. On attending they found the body of an adult woman.
Senior Investigation officer, Detective Chief Inspector, James Entwistle, said: "We are treating this death as suspicious and would appeal for anyone who has any information about the incident to contact us."
The below gallery features a selection of photos from the scene:
1. Police called on Monday
2. Body found
On attending the address officers found the body of an adult woman. Photo: National World
3. Cordon
A cordon has been in place on Brown Hill Terrace throughout the last two days.
4. Death treated as 'suspicious'
5. Large police presence
The cordon was in place on Brown Hill Terrace between the junctions at Harehills Lane and Hudson Road. Photo: National World
6. Neighbours unaware
A number of neighbours said they were unaware of what had happened, with one saying: "I thought police might be going door to door because there was such a huge presence. "There's always a lot of noise around here because everyone seems to be night owls but I didn't hear anything." Photo: NW