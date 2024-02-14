Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Eight photos from police scene in Harehills, Leeds, where woman's death treated as 'suspicious'

A police cordon has been in place in Harehills throughout the last two days after a woman's body was found in a property.

By Charles Gray
Published 14th Feb 2024, 17:13 GMT

Officers were called to an address on Brown Hill Terrace in Harehills on Monday afternoon at around 3pm following a call of concern for a person there. On attending they found the body of an adult woman.

Residents told the YEP of their shock at the news but added that they had not heard police arrive on the scene and were only aware that something had happened on Tuesday morning.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Senior Investigation officer, Detective Chief Inspector, James Entwistle, said: "We are treating this death as suspicious and would appeal for anyone who has any information about the incident to contact us."

The below gallery features a selection of photos from the scene:

Officers were called to an address on Brown Hill Terrace in Harehills on Monday afternoon at around 3pm following a call of concern for a person there.

1. Police called on Monday

Officers were called to an address on Brown Hill Terrace in Harehills on Monday afternoon at around 3pm following a call of concern for a person there. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
On attending the address officers found the body of an adult woman.

2. Body found

On attending the address officers found the body of an adult woman. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
A cordon has been in place on Brown Hill Terrace throughout the last two days.

3. Cordon

A cordon has been in place on Brown Hill Terrace throughout the last two days.

Photo Sales
Senior Investigation officer, Detective Chief Inspector, James Entwistle, said: "We are treating this death as suspicious and would appeal for anyone who has any information about the incident or to contact us."

4. Death treated as 'suspicious'

Senior Investigation officer, Detective Chief Inspector, James Entwistle, said: "We are treating this death as suspicious and would appeal for anyone who has any information about the incident or to contact us." Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The cordon was in place on Brown Hill Terrace between the junctions at Harehills Lane and Hudson Road.

5. Large police presence

The cordon was in place on Brown Hill Terrace between the junctions at Harehills Lane and Hudson Road. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
A number of neighbours said they were unaware of what had happened, with one saying: "I thought police might be going door to door because there was such a huge presence. "There's always a lot of noise around here because everyone seems to be night owls but I didn't hear anything."

6. Neighbours unaware

A number of neighbours said they were unaware of what had happened, with one saying: "I thought police might be going door to door because there was such a huge presence. "There's always a lot of noise around here because everyone seems to be night owls but I didn't hear anything." Photo: NW

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds