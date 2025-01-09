Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A thug who attacked a former friend with a pickaxe handle has been told to prepare for jail after breaching his suspended sentence order for a second and third time.

Jacob Davenport was told by Judge Robin Mairs at Leeds Crown Court this week that he was lucky to be given the suspended sentence in the first instance.

Davenport had returned to court where he admitted failing to attend probation appointments in October and November without reasonable excuse.

He had already breached the order in September.

The 24-year-old appeared in court unrepresented. Judge Mairs adjourned the case for two weeks and ordered Davenport to leave court and go straight to a solicitors’ firm.

He warned him: “You were extremely lucky to get a suspended sentence. The court has bent over backwards to accommodate you.

“You have thrown that back in their face. It’s very likely you will go through that door behind you and into custody.

“If you have still not got legal representation next time, you will be sentenced anyway.

“If you want to have any slim chance to avoid prison, you need to get legal representation. I can’t make it any clearer.”

Davenport, of Naseby Grange, Lincoln Green, Leeds, will return to court on January 22.

During last March’s sentencing hearing, he admitted and was convicted of affray, possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage after an "unpleasant incident" in July 2021.

Davenport and his friend, who both suffer from autism, had got into a spat which flared over the phone when Davenport threatened to go to his house, with the victim encouraging him to carry out his threat.

Driven by his father, Davenport went to the man's home in Leeds and found him sat in his garden with other friends.

Davenport damaged the victim's neighbour's gate to gain entry and began swinging the handle, connecting with the victim twice, before Davenport was taken to the ground by a rugby tackle.

As the victim ran inside, he was struck again to the shoulder by the pickaxe handle. Davenport struck out at another man who was able to grab the weapon and throw it away.

But Davenport picked up a golf club and struck the second man to the leg so hard the club snapped.

Davenport then picked up a shard of a bottle or glass, but relented. He walked away warning the victims "not to spread rumours".

His barrister told the court that he was “deeply remorseful” and that it was a “silly disagreement between friends that got out of hand”.

He was given a 24-month jail term, suspended for 24 months, along with 250 hours of unpaid work.