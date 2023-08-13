Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Peugeot moped-riding Leeds dealer crashed in wet conditions trying to outrun pursuing police officers

A moped-riding drug dealer crashed after trying to outrun police through a park in wet conditions.
By Nick Frame
Published 13th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

Officers spotted Kyrone Noble riding pillion on the Peugeot bike in East End Park on July 18, with a female driving. Their attention was drawn to the pair because neither was wearing a helmet, prosecutor James Holding told Leeds Crown Court.

When they noticed the police, they stopped and 24-year-old Noble took off on the bike, accelerating away.

There was a short pursuit through residential streets until Noble went into a park but lost control of the bike. Failing to get it going again, he tried to run but was apprehended.

Noble was selling coke while riding around on a moped. (pic by National World / WYP)Noble was selling coke while riding around on a moped. (pic by National World / WYP)
Police found more than £300 worth of cocaine on him separated into grip-seal bags. They also found the registration plate of the moped had been tampered with – tape was placed over one of the letters to alter it.

Noble, of Aviary Mount, Armley, has 11 previous convictions for 26 offences, and had served a previous six-year sentence for robberies.

He admitted dealing in Class A drugs, dangerous driving, and driving without a licence or insurance.

Mitigating, Michael Devlin said unlike many street dealers, Noble was not selling to feed a habit – that he was simply “struggling for funds”.

Jailing him for three years and six months, he told Noble: “It’s rare to come across someone who is dealing drugs and not taking them himself. You decided consciously to make some money to supply drugs to others. Class A drugs cause havoc in people’s lives.”

He also gave him a 33-month driving ban and told him he needed to take an extended re-test to get his licence.