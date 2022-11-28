Petty thief jailed banned from Tesco is jailed at Leeds court for booze raid and shop assaults
A shoplifting pest who was banned from shops in his home town has been jailed after raiding booze from his local Tesco.
David Adams was handed a three-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) by Leeds Magistrates’ Court two months ago, banning him from named premises in Hemsworth, and must leave any shops if ordered to by staff.
But the 42-year-old was hauled back before the magistrates on Friday to answer to fresh charges, which included entering the Tesco store in the town, and stealing two bottles of Jack Daniels whiskey on November 17.
He admitted the charges, along with assaulting a male and a female in the shop. The attack on the male was also found to be racially aggravated.
Adams, of Kinsley Church Apartments in Kinsley, was jailed for 16 weeks after the magistrates said he had a “flagrant disregard for court orders” and the charges were seriously “aggravated by his record of previous offending”.
He was also told to pay £154 costs.
Adams was given the CBO on September 7 for persistent petty crimes, including shoplifting, thefts and criminal damage.
During that appearance he was also ordered to take part in a six-month alcohol treatment after stealing patio equipment worth £149 from Home Bargains and meat worth £172 from Farm Foods.
As a joint application between West Yorkshire Police and Wakefield Council, the CBO orders that he must leave any premises in Hemsworth if asked, to not enter Tesco on Market Street, Farm Foods on Southmoor Road and Home Bargains on Plimsoll Street.