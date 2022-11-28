Petty thief jailed banned from Tesco is jailed at Leeds court for booze raid and shop assaults

David Adams was handed a three-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) by Leeds Magistrates’ Court two months ago, banning him from named premises in Hemsworth, and must leave any shops if ordered to by staff.

But the 42-year-old was hauled back before the magistrates on Friday to answer to fresh charges, which included entering the Tesco store in the town, and stealing two bottles of Jack Daniels whiskey on November 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He admitted the charges, along with assaulting a male and a female in the shop. The attack on the male was also found to be racially aggravated.

Adams was banned from Tesco, but entered the store this month to steal bottles of whiskey and assaulted two people.

Adams, of Kinsley Church Apartments in Kinsley, was jailed for 16 weeks after the magistrates said he had a “flagrant disregard for court orders” and the charges were seriously “aggravated by his record of previous offending”.

He was also told to pay £154 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adams was given the CBO on September 7 for persistent petty crimes, including shoplifting, thefts and criminal damage.

During that appearance he was also ordered to take part in a six-month alcohol treatment after stealing patio equipment worth £149 from Home Bargains and meat worth £172 from Farm Foods.

Advertisement Hide Ad