Pet-dog refusal led to Leeds Sainsbury's security guard being slashed by banned thug

Mark Piper was stopped as he walked into the Royal Park Road store in Hyde Park, but then claimed it was a guide dog, despite a lack of insignia. The 36-year-old later admitted GBH without intent after the worker was left with damaged tendons in his hand in the struggle that followed.

Prosecutor Anthony Moore told Leeds Crown Court that Piper had tried to enter the store on April 28 last year but was swiftly told he could not come in with the dog. He argued back and became aggressive, shouting and swearing. The store manager then told Piper that he was banned from the shop due to an earlier incident and told him to leave.

Piper attacked the worker in the Sainsbury's on Royal Park Road. (pic by Google Maps)

But instead of leaving, Piper sat on the floor despite being told the police had been called. He then got up and ran down one of the aisles, pursued by the security worker. He was brought to the floor as the employee tried to restrain him, but they knocked over a stand of ceramic mugs smashing them across the floor.

Piper then picked up a shard of a mug and attacked the worker, cutting his hand. Piper, of St Chad's Avenue, Headingley, also admitted assault on an emergency worker from an incident in November 2022 when he grabbed a custody suite officer through his cell door at the police station. He has previous convictions including assaults on emergency workers, ABH and battery.

No mitigation was offered in court by his barrister, John Batchelor, after Judge Robin Mairs said he would not look Piper up. Judge Mairs told Piper: "You will have to control your temper when things don't go your way. Otherwise you will end up in custody."